Satellite Update for Nov. 1, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00906, “Applications Accepted for Filing:”

• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) functions necessary to drift Intelsat 5 from its currently authorized location at 169.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 65.45 degrees EL and to maintain it at the new location using specified Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat also asked for STA to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from Intelsat 5 at that location using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.7-10.95 GHz, 11.2-11.45 GHz, and 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz, 12.75-13.25 GHz and 14.0-14.25 GHz (Earth-to-space).

From FCC Report SAT-00907, “Actions Taken:”

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted EchoStar Satellite Operating Corp. STA for 60 days to conduct in-orbit testing of EchoStar 16 at 67.1 degrees west longitude (WL) using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized using specified frequencies in these bands.

• Intelsat License LLC was granted STA for 30 days to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 5 from 169.0 degrees EL to 65.45 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies.

• Intelsat License LLC received STA for 30 days to drift Intelsat 10 from 68.5 degrees EL to 47.5 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat was also authorized to provide FSS on a temporary basis from Intelsat 10 at 47.5 degrees EL using 3400-3700 MHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).

• The Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 30 days to continue to conduct in-orbit testing of Intelsat 23 at 51.5 degrees WL using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) and to drift Intelsat 23 from 51.5 degrees WL to its authorized location at 53.0 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies for TT&C.