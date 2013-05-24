Satellite Update for May 24, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00949: “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corp. filed an application to modify its authorization for EchoStar 15 to provide service to Brazil in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands from 45.1 degrees west longitude (WL) instead of at the previously authorized 44.9 degrees WL location. Telemetry, tracking and command operations at 45.1 degrees WL would use the following center frequencies: 12.6920 GHz, 12.6930 GHz, 12.6945 GHz, and 12.6985 GHz (space-to-Earth); and 17.7915 GHz and 17.7935 GHz (Earth-to-space).

