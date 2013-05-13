Satellite Update for May 13, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00946: “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”



•EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requested modification of its authorization to operate EchoStar 6 at 96.2 degrees west longitude (WL) using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) to provide satellite service outside the United States. The FCC accepted the application for filing for purposes of considering authorization for fixed satellite and mobile satellite services operating on an unprotected and non-harmful interference.



From FCC Report SAT-00947: “Actions Taken”



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to continue to provide fixed satellite service on a temporary basis via Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) using frequency bands 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) and to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies.



•The Satellite Division determined Skybox Imaging, Inc. met the first of three milestone conditions in its license for non-geostationary SkySat-1 and SkySat-2 in the Earth Exploration Satellite Service and may reduce the amount of the bond it filed from $5,000,000 to $2,000,000.



