Satellite Update for March 29, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00938, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted For Filing:”



• SES Americom requested modification of its authorization for AMC-2 to specify operations at 80.85 degrees west longitude (WL) instead of its currently assigned location at 19.2 degrees east longitude (EL). SES Americom proposes offering fixed satellite service (FSS) from the new location, including direct-to-home service, using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command operations are requested on specified C-band frequencies.



