Satellite Update for March 20, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01001, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"

• Intelsat License LLC amended its pending application for modify its authorization for Intelsat 702 to change the orbital location from 33.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 32.9 degrees EL and to update technical information to correspond with the new orbital location. Intelsat proposes to use Intelsat 702 to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (space-to-Earth).

• DirecTV Enterprises LLC filed an application to modify its authorization for DirecTV-7S at 119.05 degrees west longitude (WL) by extending its license term for an additional seven years, through April 4, 2021. DirecTV is currently authorized to provide DBS from DirecTV-7S using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space).

From FCC Report 01002, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, DirecTV Enterprises LLC's application to modify its authorization to construct, launch and operate DirecTV KU-79W at 78.8 degrees WL. The modified authorization changes the orbital location to 79.0 degrees WL. FSS is authorized using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) with telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) on specified Ku-band frequencies.

• Intelsat License LLC received special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to continue to provide FSS via Intelsat 702 in inclined orbit mode at 32.9 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (space-to-Earth). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.