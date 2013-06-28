Satellite Update for June 28, 2013

From FCC Report SAT=00956: “Actions Taken”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an application from EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation to allow operation of EchoStar 15 at 45.1 degrees west longitude (WL) to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using frequency bands 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) and to conduct telemetry, tracking and command operations necessary to maintain EchoStar 15 at 45.1 degrees WL using center frequencies: 17.7915 GHz and 17.7935 GHz (Earth-to-space); and 12.6920 GHz, 12.6930 GHz, 12.6945 GHz, and 12.6985 GHz (space-to-Earth).