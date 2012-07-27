Satellite Update for July 26, 2012

This information is from FCC Report SAT-00883, "Satellite Space Station Applications Accepted for Filing":

•Intelsat License LLC filed an application to modify its authorization for Intelsat 8 to specify operations at 169.1 degrees East Longitude (EL) instead of its currently authorized 166.0 degree EL location and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from that location using 3700-4200 MHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) is requested on specified Ku-band frequencies.

• Intelsat License LLC requested modification of its authorization for Intelsat 9 to specify operations in inclined orbit at 43.10 degrees west longitude (WL) instead of its currently authorized 58.0 degree WL location. In addition to the modification Intelsat requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to move Intelsat 9 to its new location using specified Ku-band frequencies. Both the modification application and the STA request authority to provide FSS from 43.10 degrees WL using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Both applications request waiver of some Part 25 rules.

From FCC Report SAT-00884, "Actions Taken":

• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation received STA for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 15 at 61.65 degrees WL on DBS channels 1-22 and 25-32 using the 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) bands.

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted STA to Intelsat License LLC for 30 days to continue to operate Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees EL and to provide FSS in the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.7 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.

• Iridium Constellation LLC was granted STA to locate one of its spare in-orbit satellites with another satellite in its orbital constellation.