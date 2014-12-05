Satellite Update for Dec. 5, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01055, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”

DISH Operating L.L.C. requested authority to launch and operate EchoStar 18 at 109.9 degrees west longitude (WL), It will serve as an in-orbit spare until DISH provides 30 day notice to the FCC that it will place EchoStar 18 into service as a replacement for EchoStar 10 using the 29 channels licensed to DISH in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands at 110 degrees WL. DISH requested authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operation using center frequencies: 12.695 GHz, 12.696 GHz, 12.203 GHz, and 12.204 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.7935 GHz and 17.303 GHz (Earth-to-space).

DIRECTV Enterprises LLC filed an application to modify its authorization for SPACEWAY 2 to move it 0.04 degrees, from 99.115 degrees WL to 99.075 degrees WL and to reduce its East-West station-keeping tolerance from +/- 0.05 degrees to +/- 0.025 degrees to accommodate the upcoming launch of DIRECTV 14, which will operate at 99.235 degrees WL. DIRECATV Enterprises requested similar authority to reduce the station-keeping tolerance for DIRECTV 11 to +/- 0.025 degrees and move it to 99.185 degrees WL from 99.225 degrees WL to accommodate DIRECTV 14.

EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations necessary to maintain EchoStar 3 as a DBS in-orbit spare at 61,8 degrees WL using center frequencies: 12.201 GHz, 12.203 GHz, and 12.699 GHz (space-to-Earth); and 17.3015 GHz (Earth-to-space).

From FCC Report SAT-01054, “Actions Taken”

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, DIRECTV Enterprises' application to modify its authorization for its 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) DIRECTV RB-2 to demonstrate compliance with the technical rules and information requirements adopted in the 17/24 GHz BSS Second Report and Order, FCC 11-93.

DIRECTV Enterprises received authority to modify its authorization for DIRECTV KU-79W to change the Ku-band frequencies used for TT&C. All other parameters in the existing authorization to construct, launch and operate DIRECTV 79W to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands at 78.8 degrees WL remain unchanged.

The Satellite Division granted a request from Hispasat S.A. for a declaratory ruling to add Amazonas-1 at 55.5 degrees WL to the FCC's Permitted Space Station List in the 11.7-11.83 GHz and 11.95-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.