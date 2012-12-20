Satellite Update for Dec. 20, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00918, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:



• Intelsat License LLC requested modification of its authorization for Galaxy 11 to specify operation at 44.8 degrees west longitude (WL) instead its currently authorized location at 55.5 degrees WL. Intelsat requests authority to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from the new location using 10.95-11.2 GHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) with telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations on specified Ku-band frequencies.



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requests special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations necessary to maintain EchoStar 3 as an in-orbit DBS spare at 61.8 degrees WL using the following center frequencies: 12.201 GHz, 12.203 GHz, and 12.699 GHz (space-to-Earth); and 17.3015 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• EchoStar also requested STA for 180 days to provide DBS service via EchoStar 6 from 76.8 degrees WL instead of its authorized location at 76.95 degrees WL using DBS channels 1-32 with feeder links at 17.3-17.8 GHz and service links in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band. TT&C will be on specified frequencies at the edge of these bands.



From FCC Report SAT-00919, Actions Taken:



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, an application from EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation to modify the authorization for EchoStar 15 to specify operations at 44.9 degrees WL rather than its currently authorized location at 61.55 degrees WL. EchoStar is allowed to provide Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• New Skies Satellites, B.V. was granted access to the U.S. market via NSS-7 at 20 degrees WL using 3625-3700 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5850-5925 MHz (Earth-to-space). NSS-7 is licensed by the Administration of the Netherlands.



• Intelsat License LLC received STA for 180 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift Intelsat 10 from 68.5 degrees east longitude (EL) to 47.5 degrees EL and to maintain it at that location using specified Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat was also granted STA to provide FSS from 47.5 degrees EL using Intelsat 10 in the 3400-3700 MHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.25-12.75 GHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• The Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 180 days to continue to perform TT&C operations necessary to drift Intelsat 7 from 68.65 degrees EL to 59.85 degrees EL and to maintain it at that location using 11.451 GHz and 11.453 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.998 GHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat is allowed to provide FSS on a temporary basis from 59.85 degrees using 3400-3700 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, and 11.45-11.70 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 6425-6725 MHz and 13.75-14.25 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation was granted STA for 30 days to conduct TT&C necessary to drift EchoStar 6 from its currently authorized orbital location at 76.95 degrees WL to 76.80 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies. FSS is authorized from this location on a temporary basis using DBS channels 1-32 with feeder links in the 17.3-17.8 GHz and service links in the 12.2-12.7 GHz.



