Satellite Update – April 5, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00855:
- • EchoStar requests special temporary authority (STA) to conduct in-orbit maneuvers and in-orbit testing of EchoStar 16 for 60 days at 67.1 degrees west longitude (WL) using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space). Following in-orbit testing, EchoStar requests authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) operations necessary to drift the satellite to 61.5 degrees WL, where it has a pending application for regular authority to operate.
- • EchoStar requests STA to conduct TT&C in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17,.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands necessary to continue to operate EchoStar 3 at 61.45 degrees WL as an in-orbit spare satellite for a period of 180 days. EchoStar currently hold an STA for TT&C at this location in these frequency bands.
- • Skybox Imaging Inc. requesting authority to launch and operate two non-geostationary-orbit remote sensing satellites to transmit high-resolution images to fixed Earth stations in the 8025-8400 MHz band. Telemetry would be transmitted in the same band on specified 256 kHz channels and receive telecommand would be in 110 kHz channels centered on 2001 and 2083 MHz.
From FCC Report SAT-00856:
- • Intelsat was granted permission to perform in-orbit testing of Intelsat 22 at 63.1 degree east longitude (EL) for 30 days. Testing only is allowed in the 3,625-4,200 MHz, 11,450-11,700 MHz, and 12,250-12,750 MHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 5,850-6,425 MHz and 14,000-14,500 MHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is allowed on C- and Ku-band to support testing operations at 63.1 degrees EL and to drift Intelsat 22 to its authorized location of 72.1 degrees EL. Once at 72.1 degree EL TT&C is allowed on specified C-band frequencies.
- • Intelsat was granted STA for 30 days to continue TT&C operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also allowed to continue to provide fixed satellite service from 157.0 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
