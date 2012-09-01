RTL Tele Letzebuerg boosts graphics productions with Orad

RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg, a member of RTL group, has expanded its use of Orad solutions for its broadcast graphic production.

The Orad-driven workflow at RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg includes the HDVG video graphics rendering platform, Maestro on air graphic suite, 3DPlay controller, 3DWeather weather prediction system and ProSet virtual studio to power the distinct on air look for all programming, which includes news, sports, finance, magazines, election productions, and more.

Using Orad´s HDVG the broadcaster produces daily on-air, weather, as well as interactive graphics with the iPad. For election productions, Orad's Interact with iPad support was added to give on-air talent the ability to interact with graphics directly from their iPad. Today 3DPlay and Interact with iPad support are used in many productions such as news, to display important information on show-charts.

RTL Tele Letzebuerg also relies daily on Orad's 3DWeather weather prediction system, integrated with weather provider Meteomedia for the main evening weather programs. In August 2012, RTL Tele Letzenbuerg extended its use of Orad solutions by implementing ProSet, Orad´s virtual studio solution, for weather production.