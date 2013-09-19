Ross Video unveils Inception News at IBC 2013

Ross Video launched Inception News, a next-generation newsroom control system designed to meet the need of today’s newsrooms, at IBC 2013.

Inception News allows journalists to create content directly for broadcast, social media and the Web with publication to a growing list of services including: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Flicker, Brightcove, BIM and Wordpress.

Social media sources like Twitter can be harnessed by Inception to search for potential news stories, break news and promote upcoming events. Inception integrates with on-air graphics systems, enabling audience engagement through Twitter crawls or pops and interactive audience polls.