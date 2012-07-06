RH Signature Series loudspeakers earn InfoComm 2012 Best Of Show

For nearly a quarter century, Renkus-Heinz has been developing audio technologies from the company’s Orange County, CA, headquarters. Flagship products include power amplifiers and software intended to help sound designers preview the sonic performance of sound systems, but speaker arrays are at the heart of the company’s line.

Renkus-Heinz’s newest product, the Ralph Heinz Signature Series loudspeaker, was awarded the Best Of Show award at this year’s InfoComm show. The RH Signature Series features a range of two- and three-way enclosures designed for professional audio applications, including the theater and touring markets. The RH Series includes 6in, 8in, and 10in two-way models, as well as 12in and 15in three-way models.

Head to http://www.renkus-heinz.com/ for more information.