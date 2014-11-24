Qualcomm Fifth-gen LTE Multimode Solution Supports up to 450 Mbps Download

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced its fifth-generation LTE multimode solution, the Gobi 9x45 modem, which it says is the first announced Category 10 LTE cellular modem that supports global Carrier Aggregation (CA) for downlink speeds up to 450 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 100 Mbps. The 9x45 modem allows CA across TDD and FDD spectrum. It supports all major cellular standards and all major RF bands and band combinations. These characteristics will become more important as wireless operators add new spectrum and look to LTE-Advanced, which includes the ability to multicast (“broadcast”) media content, to increase spectrum efficiency.

The new Qualcomm QFE3100 envelope tracker improves uplink power amplifier efficiency, improving battery life and reducing heat generation.

Cristiano Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies,Inc. and co-president, QCT, said, “The expansion of our connectivity solutions to include fifth-generation LTE Category 10 technology, and the QFE3100, will offer consumers more efficient mobile devices that connect seamlessly to the fastest LTE Advanced networks while consuming lower power. Today’s announcement builds on our established technology leadership in the LTE connectivity space and demonstrates our continued commitment to offering users an outstanding and unparalleled mobile experience.”

Qualcomm said its new LTE Category 10 modem will allow up to two times faster upload speeds and up to 1.5x faster peak download speeds compared to LTE Category 6 devices as well as improved connectivity throughout the LTE-A coverage area.