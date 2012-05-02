Playbox Technology expands Noorsat’s playout to 120 channels

PlayBox Technology has completed the supply and installation of 15 new playout channels for the Mid East satellite service provider, Noorsat at their technical operations centre at Manama, Bahrain.

This latest phase of channel expansion takes its total number of PlayBox playout channels at the operator to 120. Other PlayBox equipment includes ingest, CG and storage. The channels share approximately 256TB of central storage. Ten CaptureBox servers are available for ingest requirements and DataBox is used to manage the flow of media, making sure it is in the right server well before transmission time.