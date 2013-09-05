PESA offers new 4K routing switcher, 4K/UHD expansion kits

In response to Europe’s rapidly growing interest in 4K and Ultra HD production systems, PESA is introducing the new Cheetah 4K 16 x 16 routing switcher and retrofit UHDTV/4K expansion kits for Cheetah 3Gb/s systems. Built on PESA’s Cheetah digital video routing platform and utilizing the company’s easyPORT converter module technology, the new 4K routing switcher provides UHDTV1 video distribution up to 600m for 2160p50/60, 10-bit 4:2:2 SDI signals. The retrofit kits provide a simple plug-and-play upgrade for current 3G-SDI Cheetah routers.

Taking up 4RU, the compact Cheetah 4K 16 x 16 router provides all the necessary control elements neatly placed internal to the frame. With hot-swappable matrix and I/O cards, as well as internal power and control, the need for additional power and external cabling is virtually eliminated. For mission critical, real-time on-air, and 24/7 operations, redundant power and control modules can be added without using additional rack space. The router is controlled through traditional RS-232/422 or Ethernet connections, and its built-in SNMP MIB simplifies integration to third-party network system management software.

Based on real-time multilink SDI transmission methods, each Cheetah I/O card includes four SC-style fiber CWDM connections carrying up to 12Gb/s (4 x SDI) for each input or output port. The 4K I/O card is a direct drop-in replacement for the standard 16-channel HD/3G SDI card found in current Cheetah frames.

To complete the end-to-end 4K system, an outboard easyPORT module converts the signals from each CWDM port on the router back to conventional HD/3G-SDI video lines. For example, the EASY-4KX1F can transport four BNC inputs from a UHDTV source to the router via a single wire interface and switch the output via 4x fiber, 4x BNC, or 1x CWDM fiber. The EASY-1FX4K module can extend four 3Gb/s output signals over a single wire CWDM fiber up to 600m and convert back to BNCs.

With the built-in crosspoint switch circuit on each easyPORT module, users can also send four independent SD/HD/3G-SDI signals over a single wire interface, which saves valuable cabling space, and can extend coax I/O an additional 80m using the built-in equalizing and reclocking circuits in each easyPORT module. Both UHDTV1 (3840 x 2160) and DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) are supported, and the router can mix and match between 4K CWDM and traditional copper or fiber I/O in the frame. The compact easyPORT utility switchers can be rack mounted with an optional 1RU frame that holds up to four media converters, or they can be installed with an optional under-the-table mounting plate.

Any size Cheetah 3G-SDI routing switcher can be retrofitted with the new Cheetah 4K I/O card system by replacing any existing 16-channel I/O card set and reconfiguring the software to accept the new 4K cards. Once the control software is configured for 4K, the router system can run both 4K and 3G-SDI signals in parallel.

Each easyPORT 4K media module includes Ethernet connectivity for control and configuration, which makes it easy to preconfigure the router to alternatively accept individual 3G-SDI, 2K and other SMPTE-compliant formats. The router can be configured and controlled via PESA’s Cattrax network GUI or optional Cattrax Web network server software using PESA’s PERC2000 or PERC3000 system controller hardware.

PESA has a number of channel partners throughout Europe. For more information or to find a regional dealer, visit www.pesa.com.