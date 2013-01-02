PacTV expands media network with Net Insight’s Nimbra

Net Insight has announced that Pacific Television Center (PacTV), is to upgrade and expand its existing Nimbra-based media network to meet the growing demands of its customers in further improving its quality of service (QoS) and enhancing its media transport capabilities.

PacTV serves multiple customers with transmission and live broadcast production services across North America, Latin America, Canada, Australia and Europe. Clients include CBS, FOX, ESPN, Network TEN, BSkyB and the BBC. The network expansion covers the three cities Toronto, Washington and Denver and it will carry ASI signals as well as data services and JPEG2000 compressed media content.