Nevion to showcase advanced terrestrial broadcasting solutions at IBC

At IBC, Nevion will showcase new digital terrestrial systems, encompassing new SFN capabilities, improved spectrum utilization, and DAB/FM distribution to transmitters.

Now backed by the complete portfolio from T-VIPS, the company easy-to-deploy DVB-T/T2 systems simplify day-to-day operations, reduce costs, and help service providers and broadcasters take advantage of new revenue streams.

New at IBC, Nevion’s SFN capabilities include unique redundancy changeover solutions to maintain SFN operation, centralized and distributed local program insertion, and multiple solutions to build reliable SFN networks over varying network types — IP, satellite or wireless. Applying advanced technologies that improve spectrum use and reduce costs, Nevion’s enhanced DVB-T2 systems feature EPG insertion that provides up to 5 percent increase in spectrum efficiency. Contribution via visually lossless, extremely low latency JPEG 2000 compression provides enhanced quality for final DTT broadcasts, as well as the ability to offer additional services.

