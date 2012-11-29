NEP wraps up production of Austin City Limits Music Festival

NEP Trio Video recently wrapped its sixth successful production of the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, held Oct. 12-14 at Zilker Park in Austin, TX. As the festival's exclusive provider of mobile video production facilities and services, NEP Trio Video supplied more than 30 hours of HD video that was webcast live on the festival's two YouTube channels. In addition, NEP Trio Video supplied the ACL Festival Network, a private on-site network that delivered live HD video to VIP areas at the festival and to large-format screens supplied and operated by NEP Trio Video's sister organization, NEP Screenworks.

Under contract by Springboard Productions for promoter C3 Presents, NEP Trio Video provided its Tango, Beta, Aqua and XL2 mobile units for the ACL Festival, as well as 18 cameras that captured more than 100 bands performing to more than 70,000 music fans each day.

Recently acquired by NEP, Trio Video has its roots in Chicago-based professional-sports coverage, but it also has built a center of competency around production for the highest profile outdoor music festivals in the U.S., including ACL, Lollapalooza, the Bonnaroo Music Festival, and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.