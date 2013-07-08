NEP Visions captures Wimbledon with Calrec

Calrec Audio announced today that British OB specialist NEP Visions is using a network of Calrec digital consoles to provide HD and 3D coverage at the Wimbledon Championships, the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

NEP Visions has a 56f Apollo in its Atlantic truck covering 3-D broadcasts from the Championships and a 56f Artemis Beam console from one of its popular fly-pack kits. In addition, the OB specialist is using additional 40f and 24f Artemis Beam rental desks installed as a single 64f console.

NEP Visions' fly-pack configurations are responsible for the operation of two fully featured control rooms during the Championships. Each is attached to its own dedicated studio, with the Artemis consoles connected via MADI. They are responsible for full presentation and highlights, broadcasting in 5.1 audio as standard.

NEP Visions' modular fly-pack systems can be configured as a complete OB production unit, International Broadcast Center, or master control room, and can be established in locations inaccessible for a truck. The company stocks a wide range of production equipment — including cameras, lenses, switchers and routers — including an Artemis and two Zeta consoles from Calrec.