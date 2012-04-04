Myawaddy TV streamlines operations with NVerzion

Myawaddy TV (MWD-TV), a military-owned television network that provides Burmese-language news and entertainment to subscribers in Yangon, Myanmar, has implemented a new automation system powered by NVerzion technology.

The file-based automation system modernizes MWD-TV's operations, enabling the station to retire its previous tape-based and manual playback system to more efficiently deliver a high-quality television signal to viewers.

Systems integrator Mediamatic Systems installed a complete NVerzion system that includes: NControlMC Master Control transmission playlists; NGest professional dubbing and recording software application; NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming; NBase SQL media database manager; NView database viewer; Ethernet Machine Control; and NStatus monitoring software application.

The entire automation system configuration features redundant hardware and software components that are managed by the active NStatus module to ensure a reliable and completely fault-tolerant backup solution.