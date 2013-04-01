Mobile Studios, NewTek collaborate on compact OB vehicle

Video production vehicle and flypack builder Mobile Studios has released a Ford Transit Connect van equipped with NewTek’s TriCaster 855 and 3Play 425 replay system.

The Transit Mobile Studio provides a mobile platform for producing high school and college sports as well as complex live events.

The TriCaster and 3Play are housed in Mobile Studios' PortaCast console, which handles switching, replays, graphics, recording and streaming. The PortaCast console is loaded and unloaded easily using two lightweight aluminum retractable ramps, which travel with the vehicle.

Crew seating includes a bench (that doubles as a case for cable reels) for a technical director and replay operator, or audio/graphics operator depending on production requirements. The producer/director and graphics/scoreboard operator are seated in the front two seats equipped with a laptop stand and auxiliary multi-view monitors. If required, there is space in the rear for a camera-shading position. An additional 48sq ft are available via an optional tent that attaches to the back of the van.