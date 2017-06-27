McAdams On: 25 ATSC 3.0 Things

We recently did a “25 More Things to Know About ATSC 3.0” webinar that I’m reproducing here in rap lyrics:

South Korea went live at 5, May 31 at dawn. “Next-Gen TV” is the name 3.0 is taking on.

At NAB, 3.0 was a “Hub” with a shiny, red Ferrari, and a live signal from Black Mountain—a 3.0 safari! (I’m truly sorry.)

Then came June 8, when replies were due at the FCC, about launching 3.0 and the wonders of Next-Gen TV!

The nature of the standard is a whole of many parts, with infinite capabilities and a bootstrap for a heart.

Inside there is a future clause that makes 6 MHz a pipe that carries up to 57 Mbps of almost any type!

So a 3.0 signal coursing through the air can send many things to make just one, or one thing everywhere.

Sound, we know, is a major part of 3.0—it’s multilingual, polyglot immersive audi-o.

There’s captioning and subtitles for those who need to see, and cypher-like encryption to battle piracy.

Survey says: Consumers want what 3.0 will do and they’ll pay more for it, too!

That’s good news for Korea’s LG, which is adding 3.0 receiver chips to Ultra HDTVs.

For emergencies, AWARN creates advanced alerts, that target folks in danger to keep them from getting hurt.

Even now, a few stations are doing a 3.0 broadcast, with the idea of transitioning by simulcast.

The time to switch is now with the repack underway, and lots of new revenue streams, market analysts say.

Sinclair, meanwhile, is “Mobile First,” and going into cars, because 3.0 lets many transmitters send the signal far.

Vendors are making hybrid gear that handles 3.0. Antenna patterns also are important things to know.

Watermarks will trigger interactivity, and a 3.0 consortium has formed for “Next-Gen. TV.”