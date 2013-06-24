Matrox introduces MuraControl 2.0 for Windows

Matrox Graphics has released MuraControl 2.0 for Windows video wall management software for Mura-based video walls.

Key new features include transparency and color-keying effects. Blending video and images with the desktop, a background image or another video is now possible by setting transparency levels for one or more windows. Source and destination color keying can also be used to enable interesting special effects, such as applying a graphic skin to a logo or playing a video through it.

In addition, it is now possible to capture, display and control local VLC video and RealVNC sessions, along with Microsoft Image Viewer, PowerPoint and Internet Explorer files. VLC videos can be set to "play" or "pause," and PowerPoint presentations can be delivered by pressing "next" or "back." Keyboard and mouse functionality can be sent to local applications in order to gain remote control over VNC sessions or to browse the Internet on the video wall.

Other new features include the support of automated cycling through multiple sources, as well as a layout scheduling feature that allows layouts to be set to switch at specific tiems of the day so that the video wall can communicate different data at different times.