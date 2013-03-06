Live-Link system saves production costs

Systems integrator CBT Systems, based in San Diego, CA, has designed and built out a series of unmanned, prepositioned camera systems for a variety of live sports and event coverage throughout North America using the Live-Link fiber-based Camera Interface System from Studio Technologies, in Skokie, IL. With roughly 50 Live-Link units now operational in 20 venues, the Live Link systems help reduce production costs by allowing a camera operator located at a central production facility to send control signals to the remote robotic cameras.

Live-Link provides the capability to manage and distribute signals for HD video, camera control, production audio, communications and IFB signals in one integrated, fiber-based system that CBT Systems said simplifies installation and production workflow.

Darrell Wenhardt, president, CBT Systems, said the company has deployed two camera systems in various locations within each particular venue, driven by Live-Link units.

"It was a formidable task to be able to retrieve the production audio and video information from various events happening simultaneously around North America, for delivery to a central production location," he said. "In the age of tight budgets and impossible production schedules, our remote system adds extremely reliable, cost-effective production enhancements to any remote, live situation."

The Live-Link Remote Camera Interface System Designed offers a point-to-point distribution architecture that consists of a portable camera-end unit and either a portable or rack-ready control room unit. Both use industry-standard connectors.

Studio Technologies also makes and markets products to support fiber-optic transport, broadcast, mobile broadcast, intercom and IFB, announcer consoles, loudspeaker monitor control systems and sound pressure level monitor systems.