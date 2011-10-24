Library of Congress gets Nimbra for video transport

Net Insight, a Swedish provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions, said that its Nimbra “carrier-class” media switch router (MSR) is part of a pilot project to deliver video clips at the U.S. Library of Congress.

The Nimbra platform will be used to transport video from the House and Senate fiber ring location to the Library of Congress' National Audio Visual Conservation Center (NAVCC). Net Insight will provide Nimbra equipment, installation, training support and technical support to ensure continuity and compatibility with existing equipment.

The Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation (PCAVC), also known as the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center (NAVCC), is a state-of-the-art facility where the Library of Congress acquires, preserves and provides access to the world's largest and most comprehensive collection of films, television programs, radio broadcasts and sound recordings.

The Packard Campus has sophisticated capabilities and capacities for the preservation reformatting of all audiovisual media formats and their long-term safekeeping in a petabyte-level digital storage archive. In addition to preserving the collections of the Library, the Packard Campus is also designed to provide preservation services for other archives and libraries in both the public and private sector.