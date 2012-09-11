LED lighting moves fast

When Dan Friedman, director of photography for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), saw the many locations he was going to have to shoot in during the London Summer Games, he knew his Litepanels LED Sola ENG 3-light Flight Kit would make the trip with him.

Power was no problem for Friedman. The Sola ENGs allowed him to operate off 220VAC sockets, Anton/Bauer Dionic battery packs or his camera’s battery for run-and-gun situations. The Sola ENG LED fixtures draw so little power (30W max.), so Friedman was able to run for a couple of hours straight off each Dionic battery pack.

Litepanels Sola ENG Flight Kit comes housed in a compact rolling Pelican case that fits in an airliner’s overhead compartment. It carries the three light fixtures, three stands, all the necessary hardware to mount the lights on stands or on camera, and a variety of filters for color adjustment.

Friedman was the only non-NBC cameraman in the basketball venue. He was there to archive the history of basketball at the games, of all men’s and women’s teams participating. Because Sola ENGs generate no noticeable heat, as soon as he was finished in any location, he could begin packing up his light kit without waiting for the fixtures to cool down. Time was at a premium, and the Sola ENG Flight Kit made the shoots very efficient.