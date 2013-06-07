KSNV-TV selects AP ENPS

KSNV-TV, the Las Vegas-based flagship of Intermountain West Communications Company, has picked AP ENPS as its new multiplatform news production system as the station prepares to replace most of its syndicated programming with local news.

News staffers at the NBC affiliate will improve their news production workflow with thenew AP ENPS, which includes Storyboards, personal Dashboards, two-way social media audience engagement and a newly improvedENPS Mobilefor smartphones, tablets and laptops.