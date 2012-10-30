Kramer's Melissa Dillman receives InfoComm award

Kramer Electronics announced that its Training and Education Manager, Malissa Dillman, CTS−D, CTS−I, has received the 2012 InfoComm International Women in AV Award.

Dillman received the award in recognition of her extraordinary contributions, noteworthy leadership, and dedication to promote the audiovisual and information communications industries. In her capacity as an educator for Kramer, Dillman prepared approximately 300 people to take their InfoComm CTS exam, and taught a combined total of more than 600 people in the past year. She has also served as a role model and encouraged many of her trainees to pursue advanced InfoComm Certifications. She also conceived and successfully executed Kramer's highly successful “Designing in a Digital Age Road Show” program, creating regional opportunities for industry members to spend a full day earning InfoComm CTS renewal units while receiving essential industry technology training

While serving on the Certification Committee she was the Chairman of the CTS Subcommittee, as well as being recognized as a “Subject Matter Expert” for test development. Through her years in the industry, Dillman has also owned and operated an AV installation company, worked as both a Regional Sales Manager and Division Sales Manager at AV dealerships, and also served as a Regional Field Sales Engineer for a prominent industry manufacturer.