JVC, Cal Poly announce partnership in education

JVC Professional Products Company, a division of JVC Americas Corp., recently announced a “partnership in education” with the California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) Journalism Department in San Luis Obispo, CA. The school has acquired 10 GY-HM150 ProHD compact handheld camcorders, which students began using in September for a variety of coursework as part of Cal Poly’s hands-on “learn by doing” educational philosophy.

Professor Richard Gearhart, also a well-known news anchor at KSBY, the NBC affiliate in San Luis Obispo, helped foster the partnership between Cal Poly and JVC. The partnership with JVC enables the school to educate students using equipment that they will encounter in the journalism profession when they enter it.

Cal Poly already owns other tapeless camera systems, but Gearhart prefers JVC’s use of non-proprietary SDHC and SXHC media cards. Students can easily go to any electronics store or even drug store to buy additional cards. The ability to remove and replace cards without stopping the camera is also a favorite feature at with students. The new ProHD cameras are part of a migration to full HD production and a file-based workflow for Cal Poly.