JVC brings HD to Long Beach locals

Long Beach Public Access Digital Network (PADNET), which produces local programming for residents of Long Beach, CA, has opened a new HD studio anchored by three JVC GY-HM790 ProHD cameras. After almost four years without public access television in the city, the new channel was launched last August with six JVC GY-HM150 compact handheld camcorders. PADNET unveiled its new studio on May 2.

Users have been happy with the image quality, and PADNET’s new studio has expanded the breadth of what people can do in terms of production.

Long Beach had been without public access television since early 2009, when California law no longer required cable companies to provide a studio and staff to produce it. PADNET was established through the efforts of the Long Beach Community Action Partnership (LBCAP), a nonprofit organization that supports low-income individuals and families and had already established a youth-based digital media arts program. LBCAP successfully applied for a two-year grant through the Long Beach Community Foundation from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to cover operational costs, matching the city’s PEG funds for capital purchases.

Today, PADNET is cablecast throughout the city via Charter Communications and Verizon FiOS, and maintains 24/7 live streaming at www.padnet.tv. It is also working to raise its own operational funds. The new paradigm about how public access moves forward is that it all starts locally.

The channel has a staff of three, all with production backgrounds, but the vast majority of original content is produced by members and interns who have been certified to operate the equipment. Programs cover a variety of topics — including music, religion, fashion, and local politics and nonprofits — as well as coverage of community events. PADNET remains focused on the “public” component of PEG; education and government channels are operated by other entities. Future plans include establishing satellite production offices across the city’s nine council districts with additional JVC cameras.

Paired with Canon lenses, the JVC GY-HM790 HD cameras have full studio configurations. Two cameras are mounted on Vinten pedestals along with prompters, while the third camera is positioned on a Vinten tripod with wheels. The new facility also features an all-new control room and lighting grid.

The choice of JVC cameras in the new studio was designed to provide an easy transition from the JVC camcorders used in the field. PADNET's cameras have a lot of different users. Some are pros, while others have never touched a camera.

PADNET uses Final Cut Pro for editing, and the GY-HM150’s native file recording saves producers from spending time transcoding footage. The GY-HM150s have been well received by producers, who supply their own SDHC memory cards for recording footage in the field. SDHC memory cards are easy to use and affordable for most people.