Jünger Audio introduces combination SDI, loudness management card

Jünger Audio has reduced the cost of loudness management with the addition of an affordable combination card to its successful modular C8000 audio processing system. The C8491 combines a 3G/HD/SD-SDI interface capable of handling four, eight or 16 audio channel SDI streams with a Jünger Level Magic 2 processor for managing loudness. One card represents one TV channel.

Giving a complete control and compliance package, C8491 can be used with Jünger's Loudness Logger, a software application that offers a means of monitoring loudness over time, in real time or subsequently to analyze stored loudness log files.

Compliant with all the latest international loudness specifications including EBU R128, the Level Magic 2 processor automatically manages the loudness of a programme with "a multiloop simultaneous combination of slow changes (AGC-like) fast changes (transient processing) and look-ahead limiting management for carefree processing of nonlocked SDI streams." Level Magic's embedded algorithm seamlessly handles the loudness control of digital audio signals regardless of the input levels.

Easy to operate via a Web interface, the C8491 cards need only a limited number of settings to be made before use and are highly space efficient; a single dedicated 3U frame can accommodate up to 16 C8491 cards.