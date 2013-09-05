iZotope demos new RX 3, Complete Audio Repair Suite at IBC CPUG SuperMeet

­

screenshot from iZotope’s new RX 3 software

iZotope and Post Production Specialist Mike Thornton will showcase how creative professionals can save audio from the cutting room floor.

September 4, 2013 · Amsterdam, Netherlands – iZotope, Inc., a leading audio technology company, will be showcasing the new RX 3 audio repair suite at the CPUG Amsterdam SuperMeet during IBC on September 15th. In addition to personalized demos at the iZotope demonstration stand, Post Production Specialist Mike Thornton will conduct a 20-minute main stage presentation Rescue Bad Audio from the Cutting Room Floor.

Using real-world examples, Thornton will show how RX 3 can resolve common audio problems in post-production and broadcast applications, highlighting features like the new real-time Dialogue Denoiser, the revolutionary new Dereverb module, and RX 3’s powerful spectral audio editor.

Presentation Details:

WHAT: iZotope RX 3 product demonstrations and main stage presentation during CPUG SuperMeet

CPUG SuperMeet, Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky, Amsterdam, Netherlands WHEN: Sunday, September 15th, from 19:00- 23:00 CEST, with product demon-strations starting at 16:00

iZotope RX 3 is an industry-leading audio repair solution for audio engineers, post produc-tion professionals, broadcasters, podcasters, archivists, forensic specialists, videographers and more. Work up to six times faster than before thanks to processing enhancements and a redesigned user interface. Remove or reduce reverb, clean up dialogue on the fly, recall session details with the new RX Document format, and much more with the new RX 3.

For more information on RX 3 and RX 3 Advanced, please visit: http://www.izotope.com/rx3