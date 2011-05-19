International Robotics finds ideal wireless partner in Lectrosonics

International Robotics produces communication robots, and for more than 30 years, the company has been a pioneer of what it terms “techno marketing,” a business science that delivers commercial, educational and entertainment messages to targeted audiences. At the center of this synthesis of technologies, communication psychology, theatrics and marketing experience, is Millennia, the company’s eighth-generation robot, whose communications skills depend on wireless technology from Lectrosonics.

Always under the skillful remote control of well-trained operators, Millennia can deliver preprogrammed speeches, stories, dance routines and interactions spontaneously in a totally improvisational manner. The heart of Millennia’s communication skills consists of two sets of Lectrosonics LMa digital hybrid wireless belt-pack transmitters and R400a digital hybrid diversity receivers. This equipment handles the robot’s audio and data communication responsibilities. Robert Doornick, International Robotics’ founder and CEO, discussed the attributes that make Lectrosonics the ideal wireless partner.

“Our robots are considered the ‘Rolls Royce’ of the industry,” Doornick said. “The integrity of the machine’s performance is extremely important, so the ability of the wireless technology to operate consistently is essential. Our company has used Lectrosonics equipment for roughly 15 years. While we’ve changed equipment models several times during those years, we’ve never received calls from any clients stating there was a problem with the wireless equipment. Lectrosonics’ high level of performance and reliability is absolutely essential to our business and is the cornerstone of our two companies’ relationship.”

With robots in service at a variety of high-profile events, sound quality and frequency agility are equally important to Millennia’s success.

“Millennia is engaged in a wide range of activities, including promotional tours, concerts, music videos, films, TV shows and more,” Doornick said. “In environments such as these, sound quality is of paramount importance and, here too, Lectrosonics delivers. Because our robots are sent to so many different places, frequency agility is another vital concern. Lectrosonics’ SmartTune feature is extremely useful, as it enables the operator to easily find available frequencies at the touch of a button. We recently had a robot co-hosting a talk show in New York. When I first arrived at the site, we discovered a conflict with some of the studio’s frequencies. I was able to quickly and easily select an open frequency, lock it in and we were on our way.”