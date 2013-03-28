Intelsat Taps Arianespace for Satellite Launch

Arianespace announced a launch services contract with Intelsat for the launch of three satellites through 2017. The three satellites, each weighing over 6 tons at launch, will be placed into geosynchronous transfer orbit by an Ariane 5 KCA launch vehicle from Europe's space port in French Guiana. Intelsat's high-throughput EpicNG-class satellites will be included in the launch.



“We are particularly proud to be able to serve the world’s largest satellite operator and we thank Intelsat,” said Jean-Yves Le Gall, Chairman and CEO of Arianespace. “It is an honor to continue a partnership that goes back nearly 33 years. This new contract for three satellites--representing the 52nd, 53rd, and 54th satellites Arianespace will have launched for Intelsat-- is for us a confirmation of the quality and the competitiveness of our launch services.”



