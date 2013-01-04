Indian newspaper launches new channel with WASP3D graphics workflow

Gujarat Samachar, a major newspaper in the western Indian state of Gujarat, recently launched a television channel with a WASP3D-workflow-based on-air graphics solution.

The new station, GSTV, will largely broadcast live news content, along with some entertainment and advertiser-funded programs, targeting the Gujarati community in and outside the state.

WASP3D is being used to create all on-air graphics, including tickers, name bands, bugs, and scrolls, as well as virtual sets. It is integrated with the Octopus Newsroom NRCS and Harris playout automation system. Given WASP3D’s ability to handle complex election data, GSTV used the graphics software extensively for coverage and presentation of the Gujarat assembly elections.

“This project is of great strategic importance to our group, and we looked to WASP3D because of their experience in broadcast graphics space,” said Shreyansh Shah, owner of GSTV.