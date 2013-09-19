IMT showcases portable video transmitter at IBC 2013

Integrated Microwave Technologies,highlighted its Nucomm compact portable transmitter (CPTx-II)at IBC 2013 in Amsterdam.

The Nucomm CPTx-II is a lightweight, compact, portable RF video transmitter that delivers HD/SD output at up to 8W in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. It is well suited for covering motorcycle and bicycle races, marathons, triathlons and other fast-paced, high-speed ENG/OB events using such smaller on-course vehicles as cars, motorcycles and even bicycles.





The CPTx-II supports video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6MHz, 7MHz and 8MHz. In addition to the small size, the unit has low latency and low power consumption. It weighs about 6.6lbs and comes with a variety of mounts, including special mounts for motorcycles.

The video from the CPTx-II can be received on any MPEG-4-capable handheld receiver and receive site.