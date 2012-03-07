IMT announces sports DAM service

Integrated Media Technologies (IMT) has announced a new Sports Digital Asset Management Service specifically designed for the athletics industry. IMT worked with the Tennis Channel to design and build a new state-of-the-art, file-based workflow, which allows the broadcast operations, editorial, graphics, and post-production teams to share and archive content.

IMT’s Sports Digital Asset Management Service enables real time collaboration and coordination throughout the organization, capitalizing on video assets through increased output, accelerated operations and optimum utilization of staff.

The Service drives new branding opportunities and significantly increases the ability to reach fans on any platform, and anywhere they want to enjoy content. As an internal competitive benefit, Sports Digital Asset Management Service also enables management to provide the coaching staff and players with the latest tools and innovations for video capture and display in the locker rooms, coaches’ offices, team meeting rooms/theaters, family lounges and with minor league and remote scouting operations.