IABM names Joe Zaller North American market development officer

The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) has announced that Joe Zaller will serve as the association's North American market development officer. In this role with the IABM, Zaller will help to develop and implement the association's North American membership growth program; foster awareness of its activity, services and business impact throughout its member community and the North American market as a whole; and promote sales of IABM reports to members, investors and financial analysts in North America.