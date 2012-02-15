HPA discusses Commercial Slate with ANA

Leading the bi-coastal discussion from New York will be Bob Liodice President & CEO, Association of National Advertisers and from Palm Springs, Chris Lennon, Harris, and Michael Koetter, CNN.

The transition from the industry’s current analog Commercial Slates to digital slates like the one contained in the Advanced Media Workflow Association’s (AMWA) MXF Commercial Delivery File Format (AS-12), will save time, money, and effort on the parts of advertisers, agencies, media outlets and their vendors, as part of fully digital file based workflows. The lack of standardized business metadata in the advertising supply chain, like that contained within the Ad-ID platform, has resulted in a plethora of manual workarounds.

These have graduated to become permanent practices which have evolved into institutionalized bad habits and have become a barrier to scale-able innovation and creativity. This transition will result in improved operations, measurement and opportunities for innovation as cross platform video advertising, addressability, and interactivity grows." said Harold S Geller, Chief Growth Officer, Ad-ID, and SVP Cross-Industry Workflow 4As (American Association of Advertising Agencies).

Discussion of the transition from the industry’s current analog Commercial Slate to the digital domain forms part of each organization’s conference agenda. The discussions will cover technical and business details to coincide with the AMWA’s upcoming release of its MXF Commercial Delivery file Format AS-12, an effort that has been sponsored by Ad-ID.