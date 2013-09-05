Hoehn-Saric to leave Rosenworcel staff
Alex Hoehn-Saric, policy director for FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel will leave the agency, the commissioner said last week.
Hoehn-Saric joined Rosenworcel’s staff from the Department of Commerce. There he served as Deputy General Counsel for Strategic Initiatives. Before that he was senior counsel on several subcommittees of the Senate Commerce committee.
