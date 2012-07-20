HARMAN Soundcraft Vi6 and Vi1 installed in Chinese TV station

Audio and video standards are on the rise in China. Jiangsu TV recently purchased a pair of HARMAN Soundcraft digital consoles (the Vi6 and Vi1), which will be integrated with a new HD EFP audio system the station recently installed.

Jiangsu’s “If You Are The One,” a dating show, enjoys the highest rating of any variety show in China. The new audio system will be used primarily to provide audio services for this program. Jiangsu previously purchased both a Studer Vista 8 and Soundcraft Vi6 console. Advanced Communication (ACE), the largest HARMAN distributor in China, was the vendor for both the earlier and most recent Jiangsu purchases.