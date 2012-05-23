Haivision to unveil HyperStream Live cloud transcoding at InfoComm 2012

Haivision will introduce HyperStream Live, a simplified and automated service that brings cloud transcoding and CDN connectivity to content producers, so that they can deliver a better visual experience to every Internet viewer, at InfoComm 2012, June 13-15 in Las Vegas.

Cloud transcoding allows streamers to maximize uplink bandwidth by sending a single high-quality stream from the source to the cloud. HyperStream Live then uses the cloud's computing power and network capacity to create the various bit rates necessary for adaptive streaming.

A user-managed, pay-per-use software as a service (SaaS), HyperStream Live simplifies and automates transcoding in the cloud (via Amazon EC2) and global delivery over a CDN (via Akamai).