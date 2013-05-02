Globecomm provides support to national retailer

Globecomm Systems has announced completion of deployment of its TempoSM Enterprise Media Platform to more than 1100 locations across the United States for a distinguished national retailer. Under the terms of this 48-month managed services agreement, Globecomm will provide the technology, connectivity and life cycle support to manage digital signage, employee training and corporate communications.

The TempoSM Enterprise Media Platform is an end-to-end solution that integrates the highest quality hardware, software and delivery solutions with Globecomm’s network monitoring, help desk and life cycle support. This combination of “solution plus service” provides a completely managed communications solution for enterprise environments of all kinds.

The deployment demonstrates the power and flexibility of TempoSM. With a single, integrated solution, Globecomm has addressed a diverse range of media applications required for this retailer to implement its strategic vision. This ranges from networked digital signage to interactive distance learning to mobile iOS apps, delivered across a hybrid of satellite and terrestrial networks.

This service includes Tempo Media Appliances, IP Set Top Boxes, and Large Screen Displays installed and maintained by Globecomm. The ability to couple its TempoSM platform with end-to-end infrastructure, 24/7 help desk and network engineering support provides a compelling value proposition for any enterprise network.