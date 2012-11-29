German facility adds Hitachi SK-HD1000 cameras to OB truck

One of Germany’s leading broadcast facilities companies, _wige SOLUTIONS is based in Meuspath and has been using Hitachi cameras for three years. It recently added to its stock of Hitachi cameras to equip a new mid-sized outside broadcast production unit, PU3. The new truck carries up to eight Hitachi SK-HD1000 cameras with fiber transmission.

Unit 3 is designed to provide additional coverage at major sporting events, adding interviews and tailored coverage to the main sports action. It provides “fan TV” coverage at virtually all football matches played by both the men's and women's German football teams, as well as coverage of major motor sports. The unit is also popular for large corporate events, including new model launches for leading brands such as Audi.

One of the key requirements for its sports applications is the ability to provide excellent HD picture quality in variable lighting conditions, including areas away from the pitch used for interviews. The Hitachi SK-HD1000 camera offers a superior signal-to-noise performance, which produces great images even in low light conditions. The cameras are equipped for fiber transmission, as well as a true digital triax system and low delay wireless operating systems.

With outside broadcast companies traditionally relying on freelance operators, it is vital that the cameras are intuitive to use, especially under the pressure of live broadcasting. The Hitachi camera was designed to put all the key controls exactly where experienced camera operators expect to find them, meaning flawless operation at all times. The camera’s light weight and balanced design means it can be used handheld and on Steadicam where necessary.