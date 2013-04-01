Fujinon to wow fans

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division has announced that the Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball team has ordered two new Fujinon XA77x9.5 HD telephoto field lenses and one Fujinon HA14x4.5 super wide angle HD ENG/EFP lens in January of this year.

Fujinon XA77x9.5 box lenses will be used on two new Grass Valley LDX 80 Premiere multiformat studio/field cameras. And the HA14x4.5 HD ENG/EFP lens will be used on a new Sony PMW500-HD02 XDCAM camcorder. The new acquisition gear is just now being put into service at Safeco Field.

The new HD cameras and lenses are part of an ongoing capital upgrade to transition in-house video production facilities from SD to HD. The camera equipment, along with a new Panasonic Lighthouse HD LED video display, will enhance the game-day experience at the Mariners' 81 home games per season, as well as the 450 private events held at Safeco Field every year.

The Mariners’ in-house video facilities include a production control room located behind home plate that is used to produce the live in-park game program on the HD video board during home games. When installed, the massive 11,425sq-ft Panasonic Lighthouse HD video display, which is controlled by ANC software, will be the largest such display at any Major League Baseball stadium. The facilities also meet video production needs for private and community events such as corporate meetings, weddings, trade shows, parties and high school baseball games held at Safeco Field on non-game days.

The Mariners chose Fujinon HD lenses based on experience with FUJINON SD lenses over the years. Balls hit very hard during games often damage cameras, but the Fujinon lenses have rarely had to go out for repair.

Ideal for large venues and sporting events, the Fujinon XA77x9.5BESM telephoto field lens offers optical stabilization, exclusive anti-fogging to reduce downtime due to moisture, EBC coating to reduce ghosts and flare, and increased light transmission, as well as built-in system diagnostics. Designed for the 2/3in camera format, the lens has a 77X zoom range, 2X extender, maximum relative aperture of 1:17 (9.5-335mm) and 1:34 (732mm), and a digital servo control system and Digital Quick Zoom to enhance the performance and ease of use of the zoom feature.

The Fujinon HA14x4.5BERD super wide-angle HD ENG/EFP lens for 2/3in cameras has a 2.2X extender, digital power servo and 14X zoom range. It offers a focal length of 1X (4.5-63mm) and 2X (9.9-138mm), and a maximum relative aperture of 1:1.8 (4.5-41mm) and 1:2.8 (63mm).