Front Porch Digital's LYNXlocal cloud caching appliance now available

Front Porch Digital, the leader in solutions to migrate, manage, and market media content, has announced the release of LYNXlocal, a plug-and-go appliance that simplifies connection to the cloud, delivers local content storage management (CSM) capabilities, and acts as a platform for enhanced cloud communications.

The latest development in the LYNXsm family of hosted CSM solutions, LYNXlocal is based on Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive® CSM platform, provides local caching of cloud content to boost the operational efficiency of cloud services, and includes a datatape library option.

Since the release of DIVArchive V6.5, Front Porch Digital's customers have had LYNX cloud support built into their standard software, allowing them to operate their existing systems in conjunction with the LYNX cloud services. However, some of the sites in a multisite LYNX implementation may not require a full DIVArchive CSM system, and for these, LYNXlocal acts as a one-box solution creating a local CSM capability that is automatically integrated with the broader cloud infrastructure.

A standardized implementation on inclusive hardware, LYNXlocal is supplied as a service option and billed monthly at a competitive fixed rate, making capital expenditure unnecessary — an especially valuable benefit in large network implementations.

LYNX services are an important element in Front Porch Digital's strategy of commitment to open standards and continuous innovation, which also underpins the development of other major product offerings including DIVArchive V7 (now with AXF support), DIVApublish® (integrated and automated online video publishing), SAMMA® HD, and DIVAdirector® V5 — all on show at the 2012 NAB Show on Front Porch Digital's booth N5806.

LYNXlocal is commercially available now in the United States. The official European launch event will be held in the U.K. on May 10, and an Asian launch is scheduled for late 2012.

More information about LYNX and other Front Porch Digital products is available at fpdigital.com.