Fox Sports 1 to drive new workflows with Dalet Sports Factory

FOX will rely on the Dalet Sports Factory as its end-to-end production and MAM system for FOX Sports 1 (FS1), its new, national, multisport cable network.

The new channel will launch in mid-August with a roster of live sports that includes college basketball and football, NASCAR, soccer and UFC. Dalet Sports Factory will provide the MAM under layer to manage the channel’s workflow and content from ingest through production to on-air broadcast and archiving. Dalet Brio servers will be used for nearly a hundred channels of video ingest.

“We’ll be producing huge volumes of content for this new channel and Dalet’s metadata management capability will be very important,” said Andrea Berry, senior VP, Media Services, at Fox.



Dalet Sports Factory is an open system and provides seamless integration with broadcast and IT systems, including industry-standard NLEs with exchanges of both media and metadata, including parent/child relationships of assets.

Sports Factory is built on Dalet’s Media Asset Management platform, which provides lifecycle content and metadata management with comprehensive and customizable data schemes that will allow FS1 to catalog multisport content with the most relevant and detailed data fields. The integrated workflow engine seamlessly formats and distributes content for enhanced viewing on digital platforms.