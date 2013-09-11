FCC to conduct channel repacking reimbursement workshop Sept 30

The FCC will conduct a workshop on Monday, Sept. 30, on issues surrounding the reassignment of television stations after the incentive auction authorized by Congress in the Spectrum Act of 2012.

The workshop, part of the agency’s Learn Everything About Reverse Auctions Now (LEARN) Program initiative, will include two panel sessions. One will explore the categories of reimbursable costs broadcasters may face as a part of repacking television spectrum. The other will focus on how broadcasters can coordinate among themselves to mitigate costs and ensure the most efficient transition to new frequencies.

Congress authorized a $1.75 billion fund to compensate television broadcasters for relocation expenses as part of the Spectrum Act. It directed the FCC to reimburse broadcasters relocated to new channels as a result of the repack for reasonably incurred costs.

The workshop, which is open to the public, will be held at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C., in the Commission Meeting Room. It is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT. The FCC also will stream the workshop live on the Internet.