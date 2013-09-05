FCC regulatory fees due Sept. 20

The Federal Communications Commission reminded those it licenses, including UHF and VHF television stations and Cable Television Relay Service (CARS) licensees, that fiscal year 2013 regulatory fees are due at the commission no later than 11:59 p.m., EDT, on Sept. 20.

A public notice released Sept.4 provides details, such as how licensees must submit their fees, who is required to file, how much is owed, payment methods, and where payments should be sent.

The notice also provides links to other FCC documents to assist filers.